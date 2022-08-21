State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 33,204 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $105,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.9 %

MS traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,264,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.