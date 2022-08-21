State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $122,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.14. 8,702,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

