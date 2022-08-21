State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 356,608 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.24% of Prologis worth $282,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.08. 2,493,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,458. The company has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

