State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $312,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 833,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 603,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 594,588 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 524,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,436 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

