State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $71.45 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131,814 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.29. 1,672,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.60. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

