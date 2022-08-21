State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,494 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $137,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average of $307.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.50.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.