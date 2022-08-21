State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 106,909 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,909 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $169,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,530,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.