State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 74,849 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,849 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $62,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,069,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

DVN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. 13,972,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116,757. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

