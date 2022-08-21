State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 743,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,192 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $64,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after buying an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,339,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of STT opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.