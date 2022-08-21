StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

BVXV stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

