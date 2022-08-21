StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.74. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Graham

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

