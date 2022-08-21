StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 152.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 35.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 154.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.