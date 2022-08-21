StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,817.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

