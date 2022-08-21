StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

