StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.