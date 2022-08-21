StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Stories
