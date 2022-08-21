StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
AutoWeb Price Performance
AUTO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoWeb
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.