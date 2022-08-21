StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

AUTO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

