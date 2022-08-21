StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

