StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.