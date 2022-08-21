StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $24.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

