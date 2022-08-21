StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SemiLEDs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

