StockNews.com Upgrades Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Hold

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.50.

NYSE:EE opened at 25.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is 39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 18.31 and a twelve month high of 30.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $156,455,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,390,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,005,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

