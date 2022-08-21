StockNews.com Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

