Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

SAX stock opened at €44.66 ($45.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a one year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.30.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

