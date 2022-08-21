Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,080.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $854,459.06 and $1,080.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,921,722 coins and its circulating supply is 47,221,722 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

