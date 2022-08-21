Supreme Finance Trading Up 11% This Week (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and $256,423.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Supreme Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,863,332 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supreme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supreme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supreme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supreme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.