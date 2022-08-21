swisspartners Ltd. Grows Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises approximately 4.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $818,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $8,056,000. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 198,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 3,612,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,759. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stellantis Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.