swisspartners Ltd. Sells 13,073 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

swisspartners Ltd. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

