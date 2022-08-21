Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.