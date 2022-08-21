Telemark Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 4.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $53,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HES. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,345. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

