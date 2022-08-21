Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Telemark Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $10,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $289,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $2,541,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of AMRC traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.73. 188,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

