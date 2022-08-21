Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 97.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.39. 3,031,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,241. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

