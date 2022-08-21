Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 13,799,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,062,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

