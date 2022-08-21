Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $23.85 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,846,000. EOG Resources accounts for 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after buying an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.