Telos (TLOS) One Day Volume Tops $2.93 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $54.70 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

