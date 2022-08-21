TenX (PAY) Reaches One Day Volume of $68,194.00

TenX (PAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $68,194.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

