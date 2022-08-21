Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.92% of Texas Instruments worth $3,247,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

TXN traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $176.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,790. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

