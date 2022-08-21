The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Allstate were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

ALL stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. 1,289,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

