The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

