The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market cap of $107,347.28 and $1,233.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

