The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.32. 3,489,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

