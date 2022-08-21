The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Bought by Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the period. ODP comprises approximately 5.9% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.79% of ODP worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ODP by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ODP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

