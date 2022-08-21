The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.78% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,360,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 75,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PNC traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,983. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

