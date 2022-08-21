The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $395,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after buying an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

