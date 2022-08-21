The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.