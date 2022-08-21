TOKPIE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,588.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $17,588.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
