TOKPIE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,588.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $17,588.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

