Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.