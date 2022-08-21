Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Southern stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

