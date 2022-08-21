Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $24.32 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

