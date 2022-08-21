Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $149.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

