Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,436,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,514,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 179,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,692,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.